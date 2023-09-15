iHeartRadio

Threats found in Waterloo high school bathroom under investigation


A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

Waterloo regional police are looking into threats found in the bathroom of a high school in Waterloo.

Police received the report of concerning threats at Bluevale Collegiate Institute on Thursday.

They say the threats, “make reference to potential violence towards the school, staff, and students.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

