Threats lead to Hwy. 17 traffic stop, various charges

A 25-year-old suspect from Welland, Ont., is facing half a dozen charges following an incident at a seasonal residence in Mattawa earlier this month.

The incident began at a seasonal home on Highway 17 just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 11 when Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a person being threatened.

“While travelling to the residence, officers initiated a traffic stop with two of the involved parties,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

"The driver was arrested when it was determined that they had consumed an alcoholic beverage, and they were transported to the North Bay detachment of the OPP for further testing.”

As a result, the driver has been charged with two impaired driving offences, driving with cannabis readily available, speeding and two other Highway Traffic Act offences. Additionally, the suspect’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle involved was impounded for seven days at the owner’s expense.

The accused was released with a court appearance slated for Jan. 9 to answer the charges.