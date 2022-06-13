Threats of violence found in washroom of Cambridge school: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are investigating after they say they found threats of violence in a washroom of a school in Cambridge.

Officers were called to Monsignor Doyle Catholic Secondary School around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

The threats reportedly make reference to potential violence towards the school, staff, and students.

Police do not believe the threat is viable.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.