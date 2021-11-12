Threats reported against St. Thomas of Villanova High School

LaSalle police responded to St. Thomas of Villanova High School after verbal threats were allegedly made toward the school.

Police say officials with the school contacted them late Wednesday afternoon after they were made aware of a verbal threat directed at the school.

Following an investigation, police spoke with the involved persons and determined there was no credible threat to public safety or the school students or staff.

No charges were laid.

As a precaution, officers attended the school Thursday morning and the school community was notified by administration about the issue via voice messaging.

Police are reminding people that school officials take any threats seriously and will always contact police to report the threat.