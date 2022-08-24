Threats to hospital staff prompt charges

Some tense moments at Goderich’s hospital this week.

Police report that a man walked into the Alexandra Marine and General Hospital on Monday evening and threatened staff with a knife.

The man ultimately left the hospital without harming anyone.

When police arrived, the man was gone, but once they located him, he threatened them, with a knife.

He was eventually taken into custody, and is currently facing a long list of charges.

A recent poll of 2600 Ontario healthcare workers showed that 66% of them, reported an increase in violence towards them or co-workers in the past year. More of those incidents of violence involved a knife or gun.