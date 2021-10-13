Threats to WECHU staff 'increased significantly' over past few weeks:CEO
The CEO of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says they have received a significant increase in the number of threats to staff over the past few weeks.
CEO Nicole Dupuis says they are sending a message to the community that frustration is something they understand, but threats won’t be tolerated.
“It’s really in the past few weeks in particular related to vaccination and some of the public health measures that we’re seeing, it’s increased significantly and the level of discourse and the way in which individuals may be expressing those feelings in a threatening or abusive manor,” says Dupuis. “We’ve seen that increase over the past few weeks.”
The Ontario government’s COVID-19 vaccine receipt policy went into effect on Sept. 22. Dupuis says they were anticipating an increase in communication from the public.
“Any time there’s changes in mandates or public health measures, we do see an increase in communication and public discourse,” said Dupuis.
She says in some cases police were involved, but she can’t comment on if there were charges.
WECHU has shut down comments on social media and put messaging on their website about how to communicate frustrations properly.
-
Windsor-Essex residents unhappy with local housing situation: reportWindsor-Essex residents have graded the current housing situation an ‘F’ citing affordability, housing availability and supporting the homeless population, according to the 2021 Vital Signs report.
-
Calgary, Lethbridge, Red Deer and Wood Buffalo file official complaint regarding centralized ambulance dispatchAn official complaint has been filed with the Alberta Ombudsman regarding patient care concerns in the months since ambulance dispatch service was consolidated across the province earlier this year.
-
Charge laid after St. Albert child sent to hospital with multiple stab woundsRCMP have charged a St. Albert resident with attempted murder after a stabbing on Sunday.
-
CAMI employees returning to work next monthSome workers at the GM CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont. should be back on the line as of Nov. 1.
-
Children now excluded from Alta. COVID-19 triage plan: AHSAlberta is no longer planning to triage pediatric patients if its hospital system is ever overwhelmed by COVID-19.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide updateBritish Columbia Health Officials will release an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Suspected cocaine discovered in vehicle tire at Ambassador Bridge border crossing: CBSACanada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers seized suspected cocaine found in a tire of a passenger vehicle at the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Several Ontario hospitals enact mandatory vaccination policies for visitorsSeveral Ontario hospitals are enacting mandatory vaccination policies for visitors, in addition to mandates for their staff.
-
'The system is creaking': Reality of Sask. healthcare system amid fourth waveHealthcare workers in Saskatchewan are having to choose who gets appropriate critical care and which patients will receive care on the hospital floor.