Three adults charged with trafficking cocaine in Yorkton

Three adults were arrested and charged on Wednesday after officers seized drugs from their building in Yorkton as part of an ongoing investigation.

According to a release, Yorkton RCMP, Yorkton Municipal General Investigation Services (GIS) and Yorkton Provincial GIS found cash and almost 200 pieces of cocaine through a search warrant on the 200 block of Dracup Avenue in Yorkton.

All three adults were charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and one count of trafficking cocaine. Two of the accused were also charged with one count of proceeds of crime.

Two of the accused made their court appearance on Friday and one will make her court appearance on May 30.