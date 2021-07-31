Three adults, three children treated for injuries after two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's west end

Ottawa paramedics say three adults and three children have been transported to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to 911 calls reporting a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Constance Bay Road and Dunrobin Road just before 4 p.m. Saturday.

Ottawa fire says updates from 911 callers stated multiple people were injured.

Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa three adults were transported to the Ottawa Hospital Trauma Centre with "significant multi-system trauma."

Three children were taken to CHEO for treatment.

A seventh person was assessed on the scene by paramedics.

As of 6 p.m. Dunrobin Road remained closed from Kinburn Side Road to Kilmaurs Side Road while police investigated the crash.