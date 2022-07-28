Three antique vehicles stolen from warehouse in northeastern New Brunswick

Police are investigating after three antique vehicles were stolen from a warehouse in Bertrand, N.B.

Caraquet RCMP believe the theft happened around 9 a.m. on July 20 at a warehouse on Rue Pinet.

Police say a window was broken to gain access to the warehouse and an exterior wall was badly damaged. It’s unclear whether one or more people were involved in the theft.

The first vehicle, a silver 2002 convertible Chevrolet Camaro, has the licence plate number GFT-322.

The second, a turquoise 1990 Chevrolet C1500 pickup truck, has the licence plate number CKB-719. Police say a black Ford F150 was used to tow the pickup truck away from the warehouse.

The third vehicle, a 1982 Chevrolet Camaro “Indianapolis 500 edition” was also stolen, but has since been recovered in Four Roads, N.B.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the black Ford 150, or has seen either of the stolen vehicles since the time of the theft, to call the Caraquet RCMP at 506-726-5222.