Three antique vehicles stolen from warehouse in northeastern New Brunswick
Police are investigating after three antique vehicles were stolen from a warehouse in Bertrand, N.B.
Caraquet RCMP believe the theft happened around 9 a.m. on July 20 at a warehouse on Rue Pinet.
Police say a window was broken to gain access to the warehouse and an exterior wall was badly damaged. It’s unclear whether one or more people were involved in the theft.
The first vehicle, a silver 2002 convertible Chevrolet Camaro, has the licence plate number GFT-322.
The second, a turquoise 1990 Chevrolet C1500 pickup truck, has the licence plate number CKB-719. Police say a black Ford F150 was used to tow the pickup truck away from the warehouse.
The third vehicle, a 1982 Chevrolet Camaro “Indianapolis 500 edition” was also stolen, but has since been recovered in Four Roads, N.B.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the black Ford 150, or has seen either of the stolen vehicles since the time of the theft, to call the Caraquet RCMP at 506-726-5222.
-
Airdrie man faces charges after crashing truck twice Wednesday nightAn Airdrie man faces charges after allegedly crashing a silver Dodge truck into a light pole in an Airdrie neighbourhood Wednesday night.
-
Woman transported to hospital after crash on Hwy 401A woman has been transported to hospital after an SUV pulling a camper lost control and rolled on Highway 401 eastbound near Homer Watson Boulevard.
-
Fewer people visiting N.B. ERs, but staffing shortages so severe system can’t keep up: advocatesOver the last month, long wait times, closed emergency departments and two deaths have exposed the pressure on emergency health care in New Brunswick – some say, like never before.
-
Woman robbed at knifepoint in Dartmouth, N.S.: Halifax policeHalifax Regional Police is investigating a robbery that happened in Dartmouth Wednesday night.
-
Inflation fears loom large in contract talks between Steelworkers, Algoma SteelWith the collective agreement set to expire at the end of the month, Algoma Steel says it is offering workers a raise of 10.6 per cent over three years.
-
Man dies after shooting in northern AlbertaA 35-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Woodland Cree First Nation earlier this week.
-
Windsor police seek suspect in sexual assault investigationWindsor police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
-
This Sask. park was named a hidden gem by Scouts CanadaA Saskatchewan park has been named a hidden gem for camping by Scouts Canada following a survey of its members.
-
Man accused of threatening Saskatchewan premier no-show for trial, warrant issuedA judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of a man accused of threatening the Saskatchewan premier and the province's chief medical health officer.