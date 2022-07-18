Three arrested after knives brandished during Kitchener fight

Two men and a woman have been charged following an altercation in which knives were brandished, according to Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS).

Police said on July 15 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police were called to a residence in the area of Swartz Street and Dubrick Crescent in Kitchener after reports of a disturbance involving multiple individuals.

Police located all three suspects involved in the dispute.

As a result, a 37-year-old Cambridge man was charged with:

Three counts of uttering threats to cause death

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Robbery

The man was held in police custody for a bail hearing.

A 20-year-old Mississauga man was charged with:

Two counts of possession of a counterfeit mark

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Breach of probation

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17, 2022.

A 20-year-old North York woman has been charged with:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of suspected cocaine

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15, 2022.