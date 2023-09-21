Three arrested after man assaulted outside hotel: WPS

Three people are facing charges after a 54-year-old man was assaulted outside of a hotel Monday night.

According to police, officers responded to the hotel, located in the 1300 block of Ellice Avenue, at around 8:40 p.m.

They say a 54-year-old man was outside of the hotel, and was approached by a 33-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman who began attacking him and robbed him. of his belongings.

Police say a 37-year-old man allegedly armed with a knife came out of the hotel and attacked the victim while he was lying on the ground.

The victim received “numerous lacerations” and was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

The major crimes unit took over the investigation, and the three suspects were found at the scene and arrested without incident.

All three are facing robbery and aggravated assault charges.

None of the charges have been proven in court.