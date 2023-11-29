Three arrested after N.B. drug trafficking investigation
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Sean Mott
Three people were arrested in relation to a drug trafficking investigation in Sackville, N.B. last week.
According to a Wednesday news release, police executed a search warrant at a Pond Shore Road residence on Nov. 22 after launching an investigation into illegal drug trafficking in the region.
Police say they seized “significant quantities” of what is believed to be:
- cocaine
- hydromorphone pills
- methamphetamine pills
- crystal methamphetamine
- a large amount of money
- nine unsafely-stored firearms, including a restricted handgun and a prohibited rifle
- nearly 55,000 contraband cigarettes
Police arrested a 39-year-old man and a 37-year-old man, both from Sackville, and a 40-year-old man from Nova Scotia, at the scene.
The 39-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 28.
