Three arrested after police tail truck for hours in and out of Calgary

A wild police chase stretched through east Calgary and outside the city into Chestermere on Monday.

It lasted several hours, ending around 7:30 p.m. on 16th Avenue and 52nd Street N.E.

It started, Calgary police say, when officers spotted a stolen white pickup truck.

When they tried to pull it over, the driver took off, police say.

Police backed off, following with a HAWCS helicopter in the air instead.

The truck allegedly reached speeds of 150 kilometres per hour.

Police say the truck continued outside of the city, where the RCMP tried to deflate the tires.

At one point, police say, a person crawled into the back and refilled the gas tank with a jerry can.

When the driver returned to the city, police say they rammed the truck, bringing it to a stop.

Officers say they saw the truck hit numerous other vehicles but no one was injured.

Two men and a woman were arrested.

"These individuals drove in a manner that put the public at serious risk," Insp. Joel Matthews said in a release issued on Tuesday.

"In my mind, this type of incident is one of the most dangerous that the public and police can face. It was imperative to stop the driver as safely as possible and I commend our officers, and those of the RCMP, who put an end to this dangerous event."

Sebastian Thomas Tait, 28, has been charged with the following:

Flight from a police officer;

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

Possession of stolen property over $5,000;

Possession of stolen property under $5,000;

Driving while prohibited;

Driving an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle on a highway; and

Failure to comply with a release order (x8).

Joshua Robert George Yardley, 36, has been charged with the following:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Melissa Lynn Lewis, 39, was arrested on outstanding warrants for the following:

Possession of stolen property;

Uttering a forged document;

Possession of drugs; and

Failing to attend court.

Tait remains in custody.

Yardley and Lewis were released.

All three are set to appear in court in the coming weeks.