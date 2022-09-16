Three arrested after Saint John police seize handguns, drugs

Three people in Saint John are facing weapons and drug charges following an investigation by local police.

Officers with the Saint John Police Force, along with members of the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force Integrated Street Crime Unit and other law enforcement officials, executed two search warrants on Friday morning at residences on Main Street North and Cedar Street.

While executing the warrants, officers seized a total of two handguns, ammunition, currency, and controlled substances believed to be cocaine and hydromorphone pills, according to a police news release.

The force says a 54-year-old woman, a 35-year-old woman, and a 32-year-old man were arrested for weapons and drug-related offenses. The three individuals remain in custody and are expected to appear in court at a later date.