Three men are facing charges and RCMP have seized 17 firearms and several types of drugs following the search of a Wilmot, New Brunswick home.

West District RCMP say at approximately 6 a.m. on Jan. 29, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Wilmot Road.

During the search, police seized 17 firearms including one that was loaded, crystal methamphetamine and various types of ammunition, drug paraphernalia and an amount of cash.

A 28-year-old man and 66-year-old man, both from Wilmot, and a 36-year-old man from Elmwood were arrested at the scene.

All three men were released pending a future court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.