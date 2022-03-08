Three arrested, drugs and loaded weapon seized from Sainte-Anne-de-Kent residence: N.B. RCMP
Police in New Brunswick say three people were arrested and drugs, money, and a loaded firearm seized from a residence in Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, N.B., last week.
As part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, members of the Provincial Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Grattan Road at about 12:20 a.m. on Thursday.
“During the search, police seized quantities of what is believed to be cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine pills, oxycodone pills, hydromorphone pills and a number of assorted prescription pills. Police also seized a loaded and unsecured firearm in plain sight, a replica handgun, money and drug trafficking paraphernalia including several digital scales,” said Sgt. Nick Arbour, with the New Brunswick RCMP, in a news release.
Police say three people were arrested at the scene without incident -- a 43-year-old man and 45-year-old woman, both from Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, as well as a 46-year-old man from Saint-Louis-De Kent.
All three were later released and are scheduled to appear in Miramichi provincial court on May 13.
The investigation is ongoing.
