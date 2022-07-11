Three arrested following crash in Tecumseh

A driver and two passengers are facing charges after a collision in Tecumseh overnight Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to the crash Sunday around 1:51 a.m. near the intersection of Lesperance Road and Lanoue Street.

Police say when speaking with one of the drivers of the vehicle involved, the investigation officer found the driver to be displaying “several signs of impairment.”

Police arrested the driver and took him to the Tecumseh OPP detachment for breath tests and was found to be over the legal limit.

Police say the two passengers from the vehicle tried to interfere with the arrest. Both were subsequently arrested and facing a charge each of obstructing a peace officer.

The 22-year-old driver has been charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, and having a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

All three were released from custody with future court dates.