3 arrested following homicide of beer vendor employee: Winnipeg police

Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 19-year-old beer vendor employee earlier this month.

Winnipeg police announced the arrests in the homicide of John Barrion on Monday, confirming he was killed at his workplace in the 1400 block of Notre Dame Avenue on Feb. 15.

“We can now acknowledge this incident was a robbery and a subsequent shooting was involved,” said Const. Dani McKinnon with the Winnipeg Police Service.

Barrion later died from his injuries in hospital.

Three men were charged in connection with Barrion’s death.

Police said William Arthur Sampson, 51, was arrested on Feb. 25 after a Grant Park area home was searched. He was charged with second-degree murder, as well as a number of weapon-related offences.

According to officers, Ryan Jeron Smith, 40, was also arrested the same day outside a William Whyte home after a brief traffic pursuit.

He also faces a second-degree murder charge as well as weapon-related charges.

Additionally, Robert Gordon Francis, 37, was arrested on Feb. 16 in a traffic stop started by the K9 unit, police say. According to WPS, he faces a slew of charges including manslaughter.

None of the allegations have been proven in court. All three are in custody.

McKinnon said Barrion did not know the three suspects.

“The victim was working, and this was a random robbery,” she said.