Three arrested following weapons investigation in London, Ont.

Three people are in custody following a weapons investigation Sunday afternoon, London police continue to investigate.

Police confirm shortly before 12 p.m. officers responded to a weapons-related call on Emery Street West near Paddington Avenue.

The investigation led police to a secondary location, in the 100 block of Tecumseh Avenue East near Edward Street.

Three people have been arrested and taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing, police are asking the public to avoid Tecumseh Ave. and Edward St.

Police are requesting that vehicle and pedestrian traffic AVOID THE AREA of TECUMSEH AVE E & EDWARD ST pic.twitter.com/OVWaxDlgAW