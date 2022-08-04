Three arrested for breaking into Sudbury Arena

Greater Sudbury Police say they have arrested three people in the last three days for break and enter incidents at Sudbury Arena.

The first suspect was arrested in the early morning hours of Aug. 1, police said in a news release.

"Officers responded to a break and enter in progress," the release said.

"Upon arriving on scene, officers were provided with a description of the individual responsible for the B&E. Additional officers set up containment of the building and as officers were searching inside, they located a man matching the description. He was taken into custody without incident."

The 39-year-old man was charged with break and enter and was released on an undertaking with a court date of Oct. 5.

Then at 1:20 a.m. Aug. 3, police were called again about a break and enter in progress at the arena.

An employee could see two individuals inside the building on the video security system," police said.

"Additional officers arrived in the area and set up containment of the building. A short time later, a 17-year-old young man and an 18-year-old young man exited the building from two separate exits and were immediately taken into police custody."

Both were charged with break and enter and were released on undertakings with court dates of Oct. 12 and Oct. 13.