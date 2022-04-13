Three arrested in Carleton Place hardware store robbery

Ontario Provincial Police say three Ottawa men have been arrested following a robbery at a Carleton Place hardware store that resulted in injuries to several people.

Police were called to the store at around 2:50 p.m. Sunday. Employees reported that three men walked in, stole various items, used a noxious substance and then drove away.

Police have yet to identify what the substance was, but said paramedics treated employees and customers for minor injuries.

Three suspects, all from Ottawa, were arrested.

Christopher Leahy, 33, Patrick St. Denis, 39, and Jody Trepanier-August, 28, are all facing charges of robbery with theft, administering a noxious thing, and theft over $5000. Leahy is facing an additional charge of obstructing justice and St. Denis is also charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

All three men have been held pending bail hearings at the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth.