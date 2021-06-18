Three arrested in Orillia traffic stop, loaded gun, drugs seized: OPP

Police say they seized a loaded handgun, drugs and made three arrests during a traffic stop in Orillia.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers on patrol on Barrie Road late Wednesday afternoon stopped a vehicle for a Highway traffic violation.

Police charged two men and one woman with a slew of offences.

OPP says officers confiscated the gun, two prohibited knives, cocaine, fentanyl and some cash during a search of the vehicle.

A 36-year-old Barrie man faces 19 drug and weapons charges, plus one offence of identity theft.

A 30-year-old Rama woman faces 13 drug and weapons charges, and a 42-year-old Toronto man faces 16 drug and weapons charges.

All three were held in police custody for bail hearings on Thursday in Barrie.