Three arrested in Ottawa, Smiths Falls drug bust

Ottawa police say an Ottawa man and two people from Smiths Falls, Ont. are facing charges following a drug bust at addresses in both municipalities.

In a press release, the Ottawa Police Service said five homes in Ottawa and one in Smiths Falls were searched Friday—with the help of Smiths Falls police, the OPP and the RCMP—following a five-month long investigation into alleged drug trafficking and gun crimes.

Police seized several drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, oxycodone, methylphenidate (a.k.a. Ritalin) and hydromorphone, as well as stolen property and pepper spray.

A 22-year-old man from Ottawa, a 44-year-old man from Smiths Falls and a 26-year-old woman from Smiths Falls were charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Police did not identify the accused.