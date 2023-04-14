Three arrested in St. Theresa Point carjacking
Three people from St. Theresa Point First Nation are behind bars after a carjacking last weekend.
Island Lake RCMP said they were called around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 8 for reports of a carjacking in the eastern Manitoba community.
Responding officers were told that the three victims – two 21-year-old women and a 20-year-old man - had stopped to help a vehicle which appeared to be stuck in the snow.
The victims were then carjacked and robbed of their money and other belongings.
Police say the 20-year-old male driver was pulled out of his vehicle and assaulted with a knife and conducted energy weapon. He was treated for minor injuries at the nearest nursing station and released.
The suspects sped off in the stolen pickup truck with the two female victims still inside. They were released uninjured a short time later.
RCMP have arrested three people in connection to the carjacking. A 32-year-old man, 31-year-old man, and 30-year-old woman face numerous charges including kidnapping, robbery, and assault.
All charges have yet to be proven in court. The investigation continues.
-
Acclaimed author, Order of Canada recipient Joan Clark dead at 88Joan Clark, acclaimed Canadian author and Order of Canada recipient, has died. She was 88.
-
PSAC to provide update on contract talks with 155,000 workers in legal strike positionPublic Service Alliance of Canada national president Chris Aylward and other union officials will hold a media conference at 9 a.m. to discuss negotiations with Treasury Board and the Canada Revenue Agency.
-
'Avoid the area': Regina police operation underway in central ReginaThe public is asked to avoid the area of the 800 block of Angus Street as police conduct a criminal investigation in the area.
-
No end in sight as Fraser Valley transit strike nears one-month markIt’s been four weeks since transit workers in the Fraser Valley walked off the job, and it doesn’t appear they’ll be going back anytime soon.
-
Legendary broadcaster Red Robinson honoured at memorialNearly 300 people gathered to pay tribute to legendary broadcaster Red Robinson.
-
Grieving father finds healing by helping hundreds in needHowie Allan is on an unexpected journey that began where life often ends.
-
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after collision with SUVA crash in west London sent a motorcycle rider to the hospital, Sunday.
-
-
Knight, U.S. prevail 6-3 over Canada to claim women's hockey world championship goldCaptain Hilary Knight scored three goals, including two power-play markers with just over three minutes left in the third period to break a 3-3 deadlock, as the United States defeated defending champion Canada 6-3 tonight to claim the gold medal in the women's world hockey championship in Brampton, Ontario.