Fredericton Police say they’ve arrested three people, seized drugs, paraphernalia and a weapon after a traffic stop Thursday.

Around 10 p.m. Thursday, police say they pulled over a vehicle on Route Two, west of Fredericton, N.B.

Police say they seized what they believe to be methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia and a knife.

A 31-year-old man and 30-year-old woman, both from Perth Andover, N.B. were arrested, along with a 29-year-old man from Grand Falls.

Police say the 31-year-old man tried to hide drugs, and had a knife in his possession during the arrest.

He is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, and released on what Fredericton police say are strict conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Fredericton Provincial Court on March 26, 2021 at 9 a.m.

A close-up of the knife Fredericton Police say they seized, along with what they believe to be methamphetamine. (Photo submitted by Fredericton Police)

Police say the 30-year-old woman was released on conditions, and scheduled to appear in Fredericton Provincial Court on March 24 to face a charge of failing to comply with an undertaking.

The 29-year-old man was released, and police say he was given a ticket for an unrelated offence.

Fredericton Police say these arrests were part of an ongoing investigation.



