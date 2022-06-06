Three arrests, heavy police presence in Mississauga
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Hannah Alberga
Police say an ongoing investigation is taking place in Mississauga involving the arrest of three people on Monday afternoon.
Officers say they received a call to Mississauga and Burnhamthorpe roads just after 3:20 p.m. They say there is a heavy police presence in the area.
Three individuals are in custody, police say. No information has been provided on the identities of these individuals or reasoning for their arrests.
Police say more information is anticipated to follow.
POLICE INVESTIGATION:
- Mississauga Rd & Burnhamthorpe Rd #Mississauga
- Officers in the area for an ongoing investigation
- 3 individuals in custody
- Heave police presence in area
- More info to follow
- C/R at 3:22 p.m.
- PR22-0190135
-
Here are the five worst roads in northern OntarioThe results of the annual CAA Worst Roads list for 2022 and Greater Sudbury has three of the top five in northern Ontario.
-
Gas prices continue record-breaking surge in Calgary, across CanadaThe price of fuel across Canada remains a central talking point amongst drivers who find themselves facing sky high prices at the pump.
-
#JustCurious What goes into the price of a litre of gasoline?#JustCurious What goes into the price of a litre of gasoline? Here's the answer:
-
Halifax police seek suspect after robbery at south end gas stationHalifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect after a gas station in the city’s south end was robbed Monday night.
-
PM sidesteps guest-list controversy, urges focus on 'important issues' at L.A. summitPrime Minister Justin Trudeau isn't saying whether he supports President Joe Biden's decision to exclude Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba from this week's Summit of the Americas.
-
WRDSB trustee voted out of several future meetings and sessionsWaterloo Region District School Board trustees have decided to boot one of their own from a number future meetings and sessions.
-
Halifax welcomes fourth largest cruise ship in the worldThe fourth largest cruise ship in the world, The Royal Caribbean International Oasis of the Seas, arrived at the Port of Halifax Tuesday morning.
-
Rainfall watches and warnings in effect TuesdayRainfall watches and warnings are in effect for most of f southern Ontario, stretching from Chatham-Kent up through Ottawa.
-
A wet, cloudy day ahead for the capital, chance of thunderstormsA wet, cloudy day ahead for the capital, chance of thunderstorms