Three Barrie Transit drivers test positive for COVID-19

A third Barrie Transit driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

The City of Barrie says it was notified Wednesday about the test results, and the driver is following health directions and isolating.

"Barrie Transit continues to do everything we can to ensure a safe environment for our riders and employees," says Brent Forsyth, Director of Transit and Parking Strategy.

Two other bus drivers tested positive last week. The city says they, too, are isolating at home.

The bus routes involved are not being disclosed, but the city says all buses are sanitized twice a day.

The city says Barrie Transit drivers do not have to wear a face mask because they are separated from the public by plexiglass shields.

In a release, the city says, "Since the beginning of the pandemic, Barrie Transit has taken extra precautions to keep employees and riders safe and continues to follow the direction of the Health Unit."