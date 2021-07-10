Three batches of cannabis pre-rolls sold in Alberta recalled by Health Canada

Health Canada is recalling some dried cannabis pre-rolls sold in retailers in Alberta, Northwest Territories, and Yukon.

Three lots of Atlas Growers Ltd.’s Zour Apples Full Flower dried cannabis pre-rolls were recalled this week by Health Canada after hazards of yeast, mould, and bacteria were identified.

The affected lots include P200027, P200044, and P210008, and were sold between Dec. 1, 2020 and July 7, 2021.

According to the Health Canada, certain individuals who use the affected dried cannabis pre-rolls may experience allergic symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, itchy or watery eyes, wheezing, and runny nose or nasal congestion.

As of July 8, no serious reactions were reported from the recalled lots, Health Canada said.

Approximately 11,304 units of product are affected by the recall and were sold at licensed retailers in the two territories and Alberta and to patients at Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart. No specifics were given on which locations sold the affected products.

Consumers are being asked by Health Canada to return the product to the retailer where it was purchased or dispose of it.