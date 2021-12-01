Three bodies found after Strong Township house fire

Three bodies have been found after a residential fire happened early Monday morning on Robins Road in Strong Township.

Multiple fire departments responded from the Almaguin Highlands Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Sundridge Strong Fire Department, and the South River Machar.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating.

The three bodies weren't discovered until two days later.

Police are waiting on autopsy results to identify the bodies.

The cause of the fire is still to be determined.