Three boys accused of breaking into Barrie ambulance bay
Provincial police seek to identify three young teenagers accused of breaking into an ambulance bay in Barrie.
According to officers, the boys, believed to be between 13 and 15 years old, broke into the facility on Bayfield Street on the Springwater Township border around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police did not disclose any damages, but a picture posted by OPP on social media shows a broken window.
OPP says the boys entered through a back window and fled as the crew returned to the bay.
Police released descriptions of the three boys, all roughly five feet tall.
The first has straight red hair parted in the middle above the ears. He wore a black v-neck t-shirt, black track pants and running shoes. He was carrying a black and purple backpack.
The second has brown, shoulder-length hair and wore a grey zip-up hoodie with black track pants. He was carrying a black and grey backpack.
The third boy has short brown hair and wore a navy ball cap, a black and red plaid shirt, grey track pants, and red shoes.
The OPP encourages anyone with information to contact the Huronia West detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.
-
Sault Area Hospital gets funding for cardiac careSault Area Hospital’s cardiac care unit is getting a financial boost from the province.
-
Creative or unrealistic? Ken Sim's ABC party releases full platform, promises to 'rethink the way City Hall is run'On Thursday, Sim and his ABC party slate of candidates released their full, 94-point platform, saying they will "rethink the way City Hall is run."
-
B.C. preschool apologizes over headdress craft for National Day for Truth and ReconciliationAn Indigenous mother in B.C. is speaking out after her son’s preschool sent students home with a culturally insensitive craft ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, being marked Friday.
-
Ottawa mayor wouldn't speak to Parliament security service during convoy: officialOttawa Mayor Jim Watson's office would not return a call from the Parliamentary Protective Service during the height of the "Freedom Convoy," its acting director told a committee Thursday evening.
-
Province, physicians look for staffing and capacity solutions as COVID-19 spreadsBoth the provincial government and the Alberta Medical Association say they're ready to collaborate to help the strained health system as a busy autumn approaches.
-
'National embarrassment': Aviation event scheduled for this weekend unexpectedly groundedAn annual event that hopes to inspire young girls to take an interest in aviation has been postponed indefinitely.
-
Reports of pedestrian struck by train along Kitchener GO lineThe Kitchener GO line is being held after a pedestrian was struck by a train Thursday night.
-
Recovery efforts continue in Cape Breton, frustration growing amongst residentsNearly every street corner in Sydney still has scenes of the significant destruction caused by post-tropical storm Fiona, six days after it blew through the region.
-
Man seriously injured in midtown Toronto stabbingA man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in midtown Toronto.