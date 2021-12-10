Three boys charged after 10 school buses damaged in Portage la Prairie: RCMP

Three boys are facing a long list of charges after 10 school buses were damaged during a break-in at a school in Portage la Prairie.

Manitoba RCMP said officers got a report of a break and enter at the school on Dec. 1, around 4 a.m.

Mounties said when officers arrived, they were told three people were seen inside the school but were able to run away. Officers found 10 school buses had been damaged.

“RCMP then began to receive reports of multiple vehicles having their windows smashed in the northeast part of the city,” Mounties said in a news release.

Using an RCMP service dog named Jolt, officers were able to find three boys at a local business. RCMP said all three - aged 12 and 13 - were taken into custody and are each facing 29 charges for breaking conditions, break and enter, and mischief.

The charges have not been proven in court.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.