Three boys charged in separate pellet gun incidents at Toronto high schools

Three teenage boys were arrested after two victims were shot with pellet guns inside Toronto high schools within hours of each other on Monday.

Toronto police say they were called to Bishop Marrocco/Thomas Merton Catholic Secondary School in the Bloor Street West and Dundas Street West area at 12:45 pm. Monday for a report of a person with a gun inside.

They arrived to find a 17-year-old girl has been shot with a pellet gun inside.

She was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The Toronto Catholic DIstrict School Board (TCDSB) says the school immediately went into lockdown until the incident was resolved.

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy at the school and charged him with one count of weapons dangerous.

Less than four hours later, police were reportedly called to the grounds of Weston Collegiate Institute in the Lawrence Avenue West and Pine Street area.

They located a 15-year-old boy who suffered injuries to his head and arm after he was hit with pellets from a pellet gun.

The boy was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers conducted a search of the area and allegedly found a 15-year-old and 17-year-old boy, both carrying pellet guns.

The 15-year-old suspect was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and weapons dangerous, while the 17-year-old was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

None of the three suspects in these incidents can be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The suspect from the first incident at Bloor and Dundas is expected to appear in court at 311 Jarvis Street on July 12.

The suspects from the second incident are expected to appear in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Tuesday morning.

“Both these occurrences are currently being investigated separately and officers are asking if anyone witnessed these events take place, or has any information to contact police,” officers said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Investigators also said pellet guns must be used in a “safe and legal manner” in the city.