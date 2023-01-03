iHeartRadio

Three business break ins being investigated by police in Kitchener


Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)

Regional police are looking into three separate break ins they say happened in a Kitchener neighbourhood early Monday morning.

According to a news release, an unknown suspect or suspects broke into three business in the area of Trillium Drive and Strasburg Road.

They allegedly forced entry into the businesses, stole merchandise, and took a pickup truck from one business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.

