Three cats lost in Saskatoon fire

A fire at a multi-family building in downtown Saskatoon has left three cats dead.

Crews were called out to the scene around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at 25th Street and 3rd Avenue, according to a Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) news release.

When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the rear of the building, SFD said.

"All incoming fire crews were assigned their tactical duties to perform upon their arrival. Utilities in a suite were shut down for safety at the fire scene," the news release said.

The fire was brought under control by 1:16 p.m., according to SFD.

SFD ventilated the building and the fire investigator took over the scene.

The fire was deemed to be accidental, caused by extension cords. Damage has been estimated at $40,000, SFD said.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.

SFD said extension cords should not be used as a permanent source of electricity.

"Whenever possible, always plug appliances directly into an electrical outlet for safe practice," the release said.