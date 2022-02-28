Three charged after BMW spotted towing people on longboards along Leamington roadway
Three people have been charged after police in Leamington responded to an unsafe driving call where a vehicle was spotted towing two people on longboards in the roadway.
OPP officers in Leamington were called to a report of unsafe driving on Sunday in the area of Erie Street South and Robson Road.
Police say a white BMW was seen towing two people on longboards (skateboards) in the road.
“We will continue to dedicate our traffic resources in areas of concern within the Town of Leamington. Traffic Safety for all on our roadways is a priority in our town and in Essex County. We will continue to work with our town partners on long-term traffic solutions." staff Sgt. Pat Lenehan said in a news release.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com
