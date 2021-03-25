Three charged after crash leads police to drugs and cash
Three London men have been charged after drugs were reportedly found following a collision with a hydro pole in the northeast end.
Emergency crews responded to the area of Quebec Street and Mornington Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday for a single-vehicle collision.
The driver and two passengers were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
Police say drug paraphernalia was spotted in the vehicle and a search found:
- 41 grams of Cocaine, value $4,400
- 11.7 grams of marijuana
- numerous prescription medications
- brass knuckles
- two digital scales
- two cell phones
- $1,106 in cash
As a result, all three males, ages 19, 21 and 22 were arrested and charged jointly with possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The 19-year-old was also charged with; impaired driving, failing to comply with demand made by peace officer, failing to comply with a prohibition order and possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.
The 21-year-old was also charged with breach of probation.
All three accused have upcoming court dates.