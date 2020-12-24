Three people are facing charges after Nova Scotia RCMP searched an unlicensed cannabis storefront in Lower Sackville, N.S. on Wednesday morning.

Police say just after 9 a.m. on Dec. 23, officers searched an unlicensed cannabis storefront on Glendale Ave. in Lower Sackville.

Police say the searches were a result of the storefronts continuing to operate and not voluntarily ceasing operations.

Police say they seized a ‘significant quantity’ of cannabis, including edibles. Liquid Psilocybin and cash were also seized.

Three adults have been arrested and are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on March 10, 2021 to face the following charges:

Possess for Purpose of Distributing

Possess for Purpose of Selling

Possess for Use in Production or Distribution of Illicit Cannabis

Possess Property Obtained by Crime

Possess Psilocybin for the Purpose of Trafficking

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

Also on Wednesday morning, RCMP arrested nine people after searching five unlicensed cannabis storefronts on Caldwell Rd. in Cole Harbour.