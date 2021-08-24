Three charged after parking lot fight, gunfire in southeast London, Ont.

Three men are facing charges after a parking lot fight in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police responded to the area of Commissioners Road East and Pond Mills Road around 2:45 a.m. for reports of numerous people fighting and gunshots.

One male was taken to hospital with minor injuries, but there were no reports anyone was struck by gunfire.

A vehicle carrying three males was located and two occupants were arrested. A third fled on foot but was also quickly arrested.

Police say a firearm was also recovered.

As a result three London men, ages 19, 20 and 23 have been jointly charged with:

unauthorized possession of a firearm

occupy a motor vehicle with a firearm

possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

The 19-year-old has also been charged with:

possession of a loaded regulated firearm

possession of a firearm not holding a firearm licence

two counts of careless storage of a firearm/ ammunition

carrying a concealed weapon

All three of the accused appeared in court Sunday and were remanded in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.