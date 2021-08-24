iHeartRadio

Three charged after parking lot fight, gunfire in southeast London, Ont.

Paranyde Bar and Grill on Commissioners Road East near Pond Mills Road in London, Ont. is seen Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Jim Knight / CTV News)

Three men are facing charges after a parking lot fight in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police responded to the area of Commissioners Road East and Pond Mills Road around 2:45 a.m. for reports of numerous people fighting and gunshots.

One male was taken to hospital with minor injuries, but there were no reports anyone was struck by gunfire.

A vehicle carrying three males was located and two occupants were arrested. A third fled on foot but was also quickly arrested.

Police say a firearm was also recovered.

As a result three London men, ages 19, 20 and 23 have been jointly charged with:

  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • occupy a motor vehicle with a firearm
  • possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

The 19-year-old has also been charged with:

  • possession of a loaded regulated firearm
  • possession of a firearm not holding a firearm licence
  • two counts of careless storage of a firearm/ ammunition
  • carrying a concealed weapon

All three of the accused appeared in court Sunday and were remanded in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

