Three charged at public gatherings in Leamington under reopening act

OPP charge three individuals allegedly violating the provinces reopening act.

Police responded to complaints in regard to large gatherings at several locations within the Town of Leamington, Sunday.

Three individuals were charged with failing to comply in compliance with the provinces 'stay at home' order.

Police remind the public that fines are $750 for failing to comply and/or $1000 for preventing others from following an order, with maximum fines up to $100,000 and $10 million for a corporation.

OPP requests business and members of the public comply voluntarily with the government mandated shutdown at this time.