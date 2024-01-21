Three charged following deadly stabbing in The Pas: RCMP
One of the two victims of a serious stabbing in The Pas has died of his injuries. Police have arrested two teenagers and a 33-year-old man in connection with the death.
RCMP said they got the call reporting a serious stabbing in the community around 3:50 p.m. on Friday in the 300 block of Edwards Avenue.
Two men were severely injured in the stabbing, and on Sunday, RCMP confirmed one of the two victims died of his injuries. He has been identified as 41-year-old Eugene Michelle.
Police said the second victim remains in stable condition in a Winnipeg hospital.
RCMP said two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing. A 16-year-old male has been charged with second-degree murder and a 15-year-old female has been charged with manslaughter.
RCMP Major Crimes Services had an arrest warrant out for 33-year-old Pierre Young from Easterville on a charge of manslaughter in connection with the death. Police confirmed he was arrested without incident Sunday at a home in Easterville and remains in custody.
The charges against them have not been proven in court.
Anyone with information about the stabbings is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
-
New development for Exchange District now officially under constructionA development in the heart of Winnipeg’s Exchange District has broken ground.
-
'Has changed dramatically': Deputy Chief Dean Rae reflects on service at last commissioner's meetingTuesday's Board of Police Commissioners meeting tackled crime statistics from the final days of 2023, as well as marked the final appearance for a certain policing leader.
-
Shadd legacy honoured with Canada Post stampThe unveiling of a Canada Post stamp took place in honour of Mary Ann Shadd, an educator, lawyer, and abolitionist.
-
'In the record zone': The Forks River Trail still closed, waiting for first opportunity to openThe Forks River Trail has set a record, but it isn't one that it wanted to. This is now officially the longest it has ever gone without opening.
-
2 men facing robbery charges in connection with Mississauga carjackingTwo men are facing charges in connection with a carjacking in Mississauga last year, in which they allegedly forcefully grabbed the victim’s car keys right out of his pocket.
-
Cobequid tent encampment residents not interested in shelter provided by the provinceA Halifax Transit bus arrived in Lower Sackville at noon Tuesday, ready to transport residents of the tent encampment on Cobequid Road to the new shelter at the Halifax Forum, but it left empty.
-
Safety concerns keep promised hot showers and laundry for homeless in Gatineau off-limitsPeople living in a tent encampment in Gatineau, Que. were promised access to hot showers and a laundry facility, but the amenities have yet to be made accessible to people because of safety concerns with the building.
-
Maritime universities, students, governments share concern after Ottawa unveils plan to cap student visasMaritime universities react to news that the federal government will limit the number of international students coming to Canada to study.
-
One injured in armed robbery at Cambridge pharmacy: PolicePolice are looking for “several male suspects” who reportedly fled the area in an unspecified vehicle.