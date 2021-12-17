Three charged following group assault that left man dead: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged three people in connection with an assault in November that left a 28-year-old man dead.
Officers responded to the assault at Burrows Avenue and Aikins Street on Nov. 7. A 28-year-old man at the scene, later identified as Felix Bernard Chief of Winnipeg, was taken to hospital in critical condition where he died from his injuries.
Police allege Chief was in the area when an unknown group of people confronted him leading to the assault.
Winnipeg police charged 26-year-old Nicholas Brett MacDonald on Dec. 8, 23-year-old Jordan Rae Myerion on Dec. 10 and 25-year-old Jeremy Aaron Scott on Dec. 16.
Myerion has been charged with second-degree murder, while MacDonald and Scott have both been charged with manslaughter.
All three have been detained in custody, and the charges have not been proven in court.
Winnipeg Police are still investigating, and anyone with information that can help is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
-
How to get rapid COVID-19 tests in ReginaRapid COVID-19 test kits are available at a number of locations throughout Regina.
-
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for TorontoEnvironment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto with periods of snow expected throughout the day.
-
Here are the COVID-19 restrictions for Ottawa heading into the holiday seasonNew restrictions are being imposed on social gatherings, restaurants, gyms and other businesses in Ottawa to address the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern.
-
Winnipeg Jets lose to Washington Capitals on day head coach Paul Maurice resignsWINNIPEG -- The Washington Capitals spoiled the debut for new Jets coach Dave Lowry on Friday night.
-
Saskatoon church delivers 200 Christmas mealsA local church is helping many in the core neighbourhoods of Saskatoon enjoy a Christmas meal.
-
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by SUV in MeafordOne person is dead after being struck by an SUV in downtown Meaford on Friday.
-
Duncan Keith added to COVID-19 protocol as Oilers' sick and injured list hits 12Duncan Keith was the latest member of the Edmonton Oilers to be placed in COVID-19 protocol Friday night, joining four other players and the head coach.