Three people are facing charges following an investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) drug unit into an alleged cocaine “dial-a-dope” operation.

During an investigation, members of the drug unit observed activity consistent with drug trafficking on numerous occasions, according to a SPS news release.

On Jan. 9, three people were arrested from two different traffic stops with the help of the SPS tactical support unit.

As a result of the arrests, search warrants were executed on two vehicles and at three homes on Clark Crescent, Palliser Court and Childers Crescent.

In total, police say 422.3 grams of cocaine, $5,585 in cash and five cell phones were seized.

Two men, ages 20 and 22, are charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

A 34-year-old man is charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine.