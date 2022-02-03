iHeartRadio

Three charged in Cape Breton drug investigation

Cape Breton Police K-9 unit.

Three people are facing charges following a Cape Breton Regional Police investigation into drug trafficking.

Police say street crime officers executed search warrants at homes on Shore Road and Nicholas Street in Florence, N.S. Wednesday — seizing oxycodone, codeine, cash, and a firearm.

They arrested 41-year-old Tanya LeeAnn Young, 53-year-old Todd Christopher White, and another man who police did not name.

White and Young are scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court Thursday to face the following charges:

  • possession for the purpose of trafficking in oxycodone
  • possession of codeine
  • possession of property obtained by crime
  • unsafe storage of a firearm and ammunition
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • possession of a restricted firearm
  • unauthorized possession of a weapon

White is also charged with trafficking cocaine and breach of previous court-ordered release conditions.

The man who was not named by police was released from custody and must appear in Sydney provincial court at a later date. Police say he is facing charges connected to proceeds of crime under the Revenue Act.

