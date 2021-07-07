Three charged in Cardinal, Ont. drug bust

Ontario Provincial Police say three people have been charged following a drug bust in the town of Cardinal, Ont., northeast of Brockville.

Police searched a home on Walter Street June 30 and seized several drugs, including hydromorphone tablets, crystal meth, cannabis and fentanyl. Digital scales, cell phones and cash were also seized in the search.

Christopher Deline, 31, of Cardinal; Steven MacMillan, 49, of Cardinal; and Robert Maude-Telgen, 31, of Prescott, were arrested and are facing a variety of drug charges.