Three charged in connection to Sunday stabbing incident in Kitchener

Police have charged three men in connection to a stabbing that happened Sunday morning in Kitchener.

According to Waterloo regional police, two men were stabbed after being confronted by a group of people.

Police received a report of the two men being taken to the hospital with stab wounds shortly before 5 a.m.

Following an investigation, officers determined the stabbings happened around 3:10 a.m. at a business near King Street East and Scott Street in Kitchener. They believe the men were confronted by a group of people and then stabbed.

One of the victims is from Kitchener and the other is from Guelph. Both were taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In a media release on Dec. 13, police stated that they arrested and charged two 20-year-old men and one 26-year-old in connection to the incident. All three from Guelph have been charged with:

· Aggravated assault

· Assault with a weapon,

· Assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

WRPS' General Investigations Unit has arrested and charged three Guelph males in connection to this incident.



Charges include aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.



More: https://t.co/gbBzeXJoLh.



Occ: 22-302844 (907) https://t.co/ogxYE6BP1r