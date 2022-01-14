Three charged in connection with robbery at Halifax hotel: police

Halifax police have charged three people in connection with a robbery at a hotel in the city.

Just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a robbery at the Comfort Inn at 560 Bedford Highway.

“A group of people approached two men who were known to them and demanded their belongings. A man in the group had what was believed to be a firearm. The victims fled the area, leaving their belongings behind,” said a spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Police.

Police say three men and three women were arrested at the scene and a firearm was seized.

Two men and a woman have been charged with robbery and weapons offences in relation to the incident. The other three people were released without charges.

Alicia Michelle McInnis, 22, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Friday to face two counts of robbery and one count of breach of probation.

Joshua Joseph German, 24, and Tyshon Tolliver, 22, are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Friday to face charges of:

two counts of robbery

unsafe storage of a firearm

dealing with a firearm contrary to regulations

possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm without a licence

uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death

possession of a firearm obtained by crime

pointing a firearm

possession of a loaded prohibited firearm

German is also facing one count of carrying a concealed weapon.