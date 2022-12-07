Three charged in east Windsor home invasion

Three people have been charged for allegedly breaking into an east Windsor home Monday while a woman was inside.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Ford Boulevard around 1 p.m. for a report of a home invasion after a witness saw three men breaking into the back door of the house.

Police say officers learned there was a victim inside the home when the break-in happened. Officers immediately responded to the scene, surrounded the residence, and arrested the suspects.

The female victim did not sustain any physical injuries, police say.

Darryl Marcon, 36, from Windsor and David Loma, 58, from Emeryville both face a break and enter charge. Matthew Imeson, 40, of Windsor has been charged with break and enter, uttering threats, and assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com