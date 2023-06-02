Three charged in northern Ont. for having campfire during fire ban

Three people have been charged this week after having campfires during the fire ban and one person could be fined up to $25,000 or face jail time.

ELLIOT LAKE

Ontario Provincial Police said officers were on patrol in the northeastern community of Elliot Lake on Wednesday night when they came upon people having a campfire.

The illegal campfire was spotted near Spruce Beach around 9:30 p.m. May 31, the day after the municipal fire ban went into effect and the day before the regional fire ban was declared by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

"Police recognized the individuals and knew they were breaching prior release conditions by being together. Additionally, there were arrest warrants out for one of the two and a subsequent arrest was made," OPP said in a news release.

A 53-year-old man was charged with two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Elliot Lake Fire Chief John Thomas told CTV News in a phone interview charges are being laid against two people in connection to the municipal fire ban.

Thomas said the penalty is $500 each.

Due to the extreme forest fire hazard northeastern Ontario has been declared a restricted fire zone.

"No open-air burning, including campfires, is permitted within the boundaries of a restricted fire zone. Portable gas or propane stoves may be used for cooking and warmth, but must be handled with extreme caution," MNRF said.

"All burning permits are suspended. The restricted fire zone is in place until further notice."

OTTO TOWNSHIP

A third person was charged Thursday for having a fire in the Timiskaming District.

Officers from the Kirkland Lake OPP detachment received a complaint June 1 about a person having a fire during the regional fire ban.

"As a result, a 43-year-old person, from Otto Township, has been charged with unlawfully start(ing) fire in a restricted fire zone," OPP said on social media.

"Once a restricted fire zone is declared, it is illegal to set a fire for any purpose within the affected area unless specific conditions have been met," MNRF said.

The penalty they could be facing is a fine of up to $25,000, three months in jail and/or financial responsibility for any costs incurred in fighting a forest fire.

FOREST FIRES IN THE NORTHEAST

Eight new wildfires were confirmed in the northeast on Thursday and there are currently 11 active fires in the north.

Wawa 3, a fire that started near White River May 27 has grown to 6,810.6 hectares and is still out of control.