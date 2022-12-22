Three charged in Sturgeon Falls with gun and drug offences

Ontario Provincial Police say a traffic stop Wednesday in Sturgeon Falls uncovered cocaine and a firearm.

A vehicle with three people inside was pulled over at 12:14 a.m. on Front Street, police said in a news release Thursday.

“As a result of the investigation, three people have been arrested,” police said.

“A search of the vehicle located a firearm and drugs suspected to be cocaine, with an estimated street value over $12,000.”

Charged are a 31-year-old suspect from Ottawa, a 33-year-old from Brampton and a 43-year-old resident of M'Chigeeng First Nation.

They are each facing trafficking and firearms possession charges and are expected to appear in bail court Thursday in North Bay.