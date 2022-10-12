Three charged in Thanksgiving Day robbery
Ottawa police say a man and two women are facing charges following an alleged gunpoint robbery on Thanksgiving.
In a news release, police said a man entered a store on Highgate road at around 6:45 a.m. Monday. He allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded an employee fill a bag he was carrying with cash and cigarettes. The man then left.
Officers stopped the man in a vehicle on Carling Avenue at Churchill Avenue a short time later. Two women who were also in the car were charged as well.
Police said the man is a suspect in two other robberies on Merivale Road and Greenbank Road in September and October.
Jake John Levert, 33, of Ottawa is charged with three counts of robbery with a weapon and several gun-related charges.
Cheryl Anne White, 41, and Crystal Gail Nadon, 40, both of Ottawa, are each charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime.
Levert was appeared in court on Tuesday. White and Nadon were released with conditions.
-
New mom chases baby furniture order down, pays for 'upgrade' to get crib deliveryChristina Clarke started shopping for baby furniture in June ahead of her daughter’s August arrival. She went to The Baby’s Room in Newmarket, Ont.
-
'We can be successful': Regina tackle football team breaking barriers with all female coaching staffThe Regina Victorias are led by an entirely female coaching staff for the first time in the team’s history.
-
City opens registration for temporary winter patio programWhile the temperatures are beginning to drop, Winnipeg’s patio season is not cooling off.
-
Windsor mayoral candidate Chris Holt shares plans to address homelessness and mental healthWindsor mayoral candidate Chris Holt shared his plan to address mental health and homelessness in the city Wednesday promising a municipally-funded mental health emergency room downtown.
-
Scott Moe’s plan for provincial autonomy would need support from feds, 50 per cent of Canada’s populationPremier Scott Moe’s plan for greater provincial autonomy will likely face some roadblocks, according to a political studies professor.
-
Edmonton ties record for consecutive days with temperatures above 3 COne hundred forty-three consecutive days with temperatures staying above 3 C: That's the mark Edmonton hit Wednesday and it ties the record for the longest such stretch that was set in 2019.
-
Hockey Canada resignations 'overdue' says Halifax Mayor Mike SavageHalifax Mayor Mike Savage has pushed aside any speculation about Halifax and Moncton pulling out of their commitment to host the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship.
-
'We just want her back': Four-year-old girl suffers life-threatening injuries after vehicle hits her near local fairA four-year-old girl is on life-support at an ICU in Toronto after getting hit by a car near the Norwood Fair in Norwood, Ont. on Monday.
-
N.S. RCMP officers reminded about thin blue line patch ban after rally photo emergedThe Nova Scotia RCMP say its members are being reminded that non-approved symbols, including "thin blue line" patches, are not permitted on uniforms.